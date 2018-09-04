Maybe don't buy a GoPro right now -- an alleged Hero 7 just leaked

Josh Goldman/CNET

It's that time of year when GoPro introduces a new lineup of its popular action cameras. And if a pair of leaks are to be believed, we're about to be introduced to the GoPro Hero7.

Let's take a look at those leaks, shall we?

First, there are the alleged photos of a Best Buy aisle endcap with the Hero 7 Black, Silver and White prominently displayed on screen. Sure, that'd be easy enough to mock up (did you hear about the folks who snuck a poster of themselves into McDonalds?) but a Reddit tipster uploaded multiple photos, and each looks fairly legit.

via Imgur

Then, there's the fact that a month ago, a Reddit user skeptically reported they'd spotted a Hero7 for sale, a camera that looked like this:

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Unfortunately, the leaks don't reveal any obvious changes from the excellent GoPro Hero6 Black -- image stabilization and 10m/33-foot waterproofing are along for the ride, but that was true before, and the camera looks nearly identical. But if you'll recall, the Hero6 lineup didn't include cheaper Hero6 models. The new Silver and White, which now apparently come without front screens, could potentially bring Hero6 Black image quality down to a lower price point.

Either way, money is the reason to be excited about this leak. Whether it's cheaper new GoPros or discounted old GoPros, there's likely more bang for the buck in your near future.

GoPro didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Note: Jim Lanzone, CEO of CBS Interactive -- which operates CNET -- is a member of GoPro's board of directors.