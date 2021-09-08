Marvel's What If...? release dates: When does episode 6 hit Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios

The next big Marvel show on Disney Plus is here. What If...? is an animated series that poses alternative scenarios to pivotal Marvel Cinematic Universe moments, such as Peggy Carter taking the Super-Soldier Formula instead of Steve Rogers.

The nine-episode series takes Loki's Wednesday weekly release spot, with episode 1 arriving on Aug. 11. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige already confirmed a second season is in development, and executive producer Brad Winderbaum told Collider both seasons will consist of nine episodes. How much does the animated series play into upcoming events in Phase 4 of the MCU? That remains to be seen, but tune in just in case the multiverse chaos unleashed in Loki ties in here.

Marvel's What If...? release schedule

Here's the release schedule for all nine episodes of Marvel's What If...?

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now.

Episode 3: Available now.

Episode 4: Available now.

Episode 5: Available now.

Episode 6: Available Wednesday, Sept. 15 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available Wednesday, Sept. 15 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 7: Available Wednesday, Sept. 22 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available Wednesday, Sept. 22 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 8: Available Wednesday, Sept. 29 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available Wednesday, Sept. 29 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 9: Available Wednesday, Oct. 6 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Marvel's What If...? trailer

Here's the wild official trailer for the series.

And here's the latest promo.

What's What If...? about?

Marvel's What If...? is based on a Marvel comic from the '70s that retells a famous storyline in an alternative reality. The first issue had Spider-Man accepted into the Fantastic Four, for example.

The Disney Plus series will feature Jeffery Wright as the voice of Uatu, a member of an advanced alien race known as the Watchers. He'll narrate the alternative reality events playing out, with a massive voice cast including the late Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan and Taika Waititi. Wow.

