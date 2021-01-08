Marvel Studios: Legends hits Disney Plus Friday, sets you up for WandaVision

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends, a clip show series that revisits major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, landed on on Friday. They run through the histories of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, setting you up nicely for WandaVision's arrival on the streaming service next Friday.

The episodes are less than 10 minutes each, so it's considerably quicker than revisiting their movie adventures -- Wanda first appeared in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and Vision has technically been around since the first Iron Man in 2008.

It's clear that Marvel doesn't want fans to feel lost ahead of the upcoming Disney Plus shows. The company didn't reveal which characters will be covered in upcoming episodes, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney Plus on March 19 and Loki is coming in May, so expect Legends episodes on them soon.

When it comes to movies, Black Widow is still set for May 7 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is coming July 7, but the latter will be Shang-Chi's first MCU adventure -- no reminders needed.