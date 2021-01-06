2021 is going to be a big year for blockbuster movies. The disruption from coronavirus means that a backlog of massive films intended for release in 2020 are now crammed into 2021 and 2022 -- and several are coming to the small screen on streaming services like HBO Max and Disney Plus.
James Bond adventure No Time to Die, Marvel's Black Widow, Fast and Furious sequel F9 and many more have been rescheduled for the new year -- but the pandemic isn't over yet, so there's still uncertainty over these big-budget flicks.
Will there be more postponements? Will we make it to theaters this year? Will we be end up enjoying these new films from our sofas if Hollywood fully embraces streaming? Whatever happens, we've rounded up the new 2020 and 2021 movie release dates to give you something to look to forward to.
Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father, James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos, created by writer and producer David Chase (right). You'll be able to see it on streaming service HBO Max too.
James Bond is back -- eventually? Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Back in early 2020, this was the first major blockbuster to take the extraordinary step of substantially moving its release date because of coronavirus.
Release date: April 2, 2021 (moved from April 2020)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4, 2021)
The Conjuring 3 brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as ghosthunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is based on a real-life murder trial in which the defendant claimed demonic possession. Originally due to open in September 2020, it was moved by Warner Bros to the following summer. It'll also stream on HBO Max at the same time.
The sequel to the 2018 supervillain caper Venom once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a hapless journalist whose body bonds with a viscous alien. Joining him for Venom 2 are Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs.
Release date: June 25, 2021 (moved from October 2020)
Ana de Armas was due to makes two big appearances in November 2020, in James Bond adventure No Time to Die and alongside Ben Affleck in steamy drama Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. But in September, Disney pushed the film back to late summer 2021.
Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Nia DaCosta, written by Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele. It was moved around the schedule a few times before being set for August 2021.
Release date: Aug. 27, 2021 (moved from June 2020)
The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels, which will also stream on HBO Max. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.
A star-studded cast leads Marvel's ensemble Eternals adventure. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.
Release date: Nov. 5, 2021 (moved from November 2020)
DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming film, originally scheduled for June 2021.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 (July 15, 2022)
Harry Potter wizarding spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 was scheduled to open in November 2021, though production was postponed the day it was supposed to start shooting. The embattled production was also disrupted when Johnny Depp was replaced as the villain by Mad Mikkelsen.
The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie has already kept us waiting over a decade. And it's been bumped back a year from its Christmas 2021 release date. On the plus side, there will be four Avatar sequels and they'll alternate with new Star Wars movies every holiday season up to 2028.
Release date: Dec. 16, 2022 (moved from December 2021)
Discuss: New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more
