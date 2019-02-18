Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for Marvel's Jessica Jones.

Some superheroes would rather blend in and drink at bars in peace. But super-powered, sarcastic New York detective Jessica Jones never seems to get her wish to be left alone. She's suffered through childhood trauma, sexual assault and murder. And through it all, she's one of Marvel's most fascinating superheroes.

That's probably why Marvel's Jessica Jones is getting a third season on Netflix. That season will also serve as the final batch of Marvel live-action episodes coming to Netflix, following the streaming service cancelling both Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

Melissa Rosenberg will run the final season as executive producer, and co-heads of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory will be working alongside her.

Krysten Ritter plays the eponymous Jessica Jones, a hard-drinking private investigator with superhuman strength. She's joined by best friend and adoptive sister Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) who aspires to be as special as Jessica.

Then there's powerful attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), who sometimes hires Jess for her services, for better or worse.

The Jessica Jones TV series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jessica herself has featured in Marvel's The Defenders crossover series, also on Netflix, featuring Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil.

Sadly, that didn't give Jessica a call up to fight alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow and Thor in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, the movie's screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely thought adding characters like Jessica Jones, as well as her fellow Defenders hero and ex-lover Luke Cage, for quick cameos would have just frustrated Marvel fans.

"In a movie this big, we certainly had the conversation, 'Should we put Luke Cage in this? Here we are in New York...' That kind of stuff," McFeely told Collider. "As you could probably tell, it would be just a glorified cameo at this point."

Oddly enough, a few of the Avengers got mentions in Jessica Jones. An Easter egg of Spider-Man pops up in season 1 in the form of a Spider-Man-themed Popsicle (in episode Take a Bloody Number).

Captain America also came up many times in season 2. Oscar, the manager of Jessica's apartment complex, has a son named Vido who loves his Captain America action figure, and often asks Jess if she knows Cap personally.

So even though we never got to see Jessica go head-to-head with Thanos, fans will still see her taking on more criminals and making bourbon-filled (or not) life choices in season 3 of her Netflix series.

Who's making it?

The director of the season 1 pilot episode, S.J. Clarkson, was recently announced as the first female director of an upcoming Star Trek movie. Season 2 of Jessica Jones was directed by an all-female roster of talented directors including Jennifer Lynch and Uta Briesewitz (The Wire).

"I knew I wanted to have at least half our directors be women and people of color, and as we began to book them, it became clear there were so many of them. I wasn't discovering anyone. There were all seasoned pros and it just kind of grew into this. But I'm glad this really made an impact of normalizing it," Rosenberg, the executive producer, told Variety.

Though season 3 directors have yet to be announced, chances are we'll be seeing more female directors take charge of future episodes.

What we know about the plot

In season 1, we're introduced to Jessica some time after her experience with Kilgrave, a villain who uses mind control and who raped her as well as forced her against her will to murder. In season 2, we see Jessica coming to terms with her childhood trauma and her real mother.

For season 3, Rosenberg told the Los Angeles Times that the show aspires "to do something different again. We've delved a lot into her past -- maybe this time, we'll focus on ... it's wide open. We can really do anything."

Some theories (based on the comics)

In the comics, Jessica went to high school with Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and her father worked for Tony Stark (Iron Man). So while fans already got a glimpse of Jessica's horrific childhood car accident in season 2, the series has yet to connect her past with other Marvel characters from the Avengers.

Also in the original comics, Jessica and Luke are married with a daughter named Danielle (who's surprisingly named after their fellow Defender, the very annoying Danny Rand aka Iron Fist). It would be great to see Jessica and Luke reconnect in season 3, since Luke is nowhere to be found in season 2.

The couple's nanny in the comics is none other than Doreen Green (Squirrel Girl), who also happens to be a character in the upcoming TV series, Marvel's New Warriors. Fingers crossed Marvel sees fit to add the unusual superhero nanny if Luke and Jessica do have a child in season three of Jessica Jones.

Now that Trish has superpowers thanks to an incident at the end of season 2, fans might finally get to see her as her superhero alter-ego Hellcat from the original Marvel comics.

This opens up an interesting season 3 plot idea of regular humans trying to find ways to get superpowers like Trish did. Plus Trish's ego to be the best superhero ever, might really rub Jess the wrong way, especially since Trish accused her of being a coward for not using her powers more to save people in trouble.

"Trish is a character that has a lot of ambition and a lot of appetite," Taylor told Den of Geek. "I think in some way she's quite coveted of the powers that Jessica has. Trish really wants to matter. She wants to do more. She wants to be more than what she is."

And then there's the not-so-adoring public when it comes to superheroes. In season two, we already see both the police force, Jessica's building manager and perfect strangers treat Jess like a dangerous freak because she is known to have superpowers.

This powered people discrimination from normal humans will probably be more of a plot point in season three, especially now that superheroes have been outed after the very public actions of the Avengers.

When will Jessica Jones season 3 come out?

The show is expected for release in 2019, but there's no word yet on exactly when.

Meet the (possible) cast

This piece was originally published on May 27, 2018, and is updated as news of the new season rolls in.

