Show Us Yours: Marvel fandom pictures from our readers

Take a look at the Marvel fandom photos that our readers have sent in for the Show Us Yours: Marvel fandom edition! To start, Tim M. sent in a photo of his collection of Marvel comics that he had previously owned.
"Avengers #1, Amazing Fantasy (Spider Man) #39, X-Men #1, Tales of Suspense (Iron Man) #39, I OWNED ALL THESE AS A 10-year-old and foolishly sold them as a 15-year-old!" -- Tim M.
We are still taking submissions. So if you have a Marvel collection that you'd like to get featured here in this gallery, please submit it here.
"The best thing about Marvel, whether it's the movies or the comics, is that it teaches you cannot do it alone. Everything and everyone is dependent on each other, and power comes from a collective, not just one individual." -- Jenny N.
"Cosplaying as Carol Danvers means so much to me, it's about owning yourself, your decision, and being fierce and goofy at the same time. Nothing is more authentic than Captain Marvel, and she means so much to me inside, and out." -- Jenny N.
"The best part of showing off my Captain Marvel gear is when little girls think I'm the real Carol Danvers. Nothing is better than having a quick chat about how the power and strength is within each of them, topped off by a fist bump!" -- Jenny N.
"Fierceness comes in all shapes, forms and colors. Valkyrie is an incredible warrior with an inner calling to do what's right. I love this cosplay because it represents imperfection that is dominated by determination... and a little bit of sass. Dragon fang sword was 3D-printed." -- Jenny N.
"The Art of Marvel books are an obsession. I open them very carefully to keep the plastic intact. I have them all save the first Iron Man and Iron Man 2. Actually, I do own Iron Man 2, but it somehow must have gone *poof* after a certain recent finger-snap. I anticipate it being fully restored in just over a month." -- Christopher C.