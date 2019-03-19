Show Us Yours: Marvel fandom pictures from our readers

CNET también está disponible en español.

Welcome to our readers' Marvel fandom!

Take a look at the Marvel fandom photos that our readers from CNET, GameSpot, TV Guide, TechRepublic and ZDNet have sent in for the Show Us Yours: Marvel fandom edition! To start, Tim M. sent in a photo of his collection of Marvel comics that he had previously owned.

"Avengers #1, Amazing Fantasy (Spider Man) #39, X-Men #1, Tales of Suspense (Iron Man) #39,  I OWNED ALL THESE AS A 10-year-old and foolishly sold them as a 15-year-old!" -- Tim M.

We are still taking submissions. So if you have a Marvel collection that you'd like to get featured here in this gallery, please submit it here.

1
You can't do it alone!

"The best thing about Marvel, whether it's the movies or the comics, is that it teaches you cannot do it alone. Everything and everyone is dependent on each other, and power comes from a collective, not just one individual." -- Jenny N.

2
Owning it! Cosplaying as Carol Danvers

"Cosplaying as Carol Danvers means so much to me, it's about owning yourself, your decision, and being fierce and goofy at the same time. Nothing is more authentic than Captain Marvel, and she means so much to me inside, and out." -- Jenny N.

3
Passing on the power and strength

"The best part of showing off my Captain Marvel gear is when little girls think I'm the real Carol Danvers. Nothing is better than having a quick chat about how the power and strength is within each of them, topped off by a fist bump!" -- Jenny N.

4
The fierce Valkyrie is in the house!

"Fierceness comes in all shapes, forms and colors. Valkyrie is an incredible warrior with an inner calling to do what's right. I love this cosplay because it represents imperfection that is dominated by determination... and a little bit of sass. Dragon fang sword was 3D-printed." -- Jenny N.

5
Iron Man parking ONLY!

"Here is my Iron Man garage floor." -- Matt F.

6
The garage where the Avengers assemble!

Garage walls covered in a Marvel-ous collection of Avengers posters, artwork and action figures.

7
Funko Pop collection!

"This is just my pop vinyl collection. I also have all 50+ Marvel movies and a Marvel chess set plus multiple other Marvel items around my house." -- Jason L.

8
Marvel action figure collection that keeps on growing... 1 of 4

"Here's my Marvel action figure collection that started six years ago. I'm not good at captioning things. So I will let the pics do the talking." -- Sammy M.

9
and growing... 2 of 4

"Collection continues to grow" -- Sammy M.

10
and growing... 3 of 4

"More, more and more!" -- Sammy M.

11
and growing! 4 of 4

And more to come?

12
All dressed up for opening night

"Captain Marvel, opening night!" -- Alexi T.

13
Cap, striking a pose

14
Captain Marvel is everywhere!

"Captain Marvel at the Maryland Ren Faire" -- Alexi T.

15
MCU! MCU!

16
Avengers Beanie Babies

"Beanie Baby Avengers, assemble!" -- Jerry T.

17
Here come the heroes!

18
Who's looking out?

"The Justice League and The Avengers watch over this Nerditorium." -- Jerry T.

19
Smile for the camera!

"At my parents' wedding where they had a photo booth" -- Gyrell T.

20
Cap is in the house!

"Me at midnight showing of Captain America: The First Avenger" -- Gyrell T.

21
Look who I ran into at Comic-Con!

"Me at Boston Comic-Con in 2015, with comic book writer Scott Snyder." -- Gyrell T.

22
The Art of Marvel books are my obsession!

"The Art of Marvel books are an obsession. I open them very carefully to keep the plastic intact. I have them all save the first Iron Man and Iron Man 2. Actually, I do own Iron Man 2, but it somehow must have gone *poof* after a certain recent finger-snap. I anticipate it being fully restored in just over a month." -- Christopher C.

23
When you go to sleep, this is what action figures do

"It's a Marvel-ous disco going on!" -- Richard E.

24
Captain America's shield autographed

Cap's shield signed by Stan Lee, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Haley Atwell, and Frank Grillo.

25
Iron Man's mask

26
Loki's staff

Who wouldn't want this staff?

27
Thor's hammer autographed

Mjolnir, the hammer of Thor, autographed by Stan Lee!

We are still taking submissions. So if you have a Marvel collection that you'd like to get featured here in this gallery, please submit it here.  

28
