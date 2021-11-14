Marvel drops first She-Hulk teaser starring Tatiana Maslany

Marvel

Initially, there was some confusion over whether Tatiana Maslany was playing Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the new Disney Plus series by the same name set for 2022.

Thanks to Marvel chief Kevin Feige, it was cleared up that Maslany indeed is playing the Hulk's cousin, and now we have our very first look at the new 10-episode series she'll be starring in.

Check out the She-Hulk Disney Plus series teaser below.

In the comics, Walters becomes She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin. It gives her powers, except unlike the Hulk, she doesn't take on a rather grumpy alter ego.

Jessica Gao, best known for the Emmy-winning Pickle Rick episode of Rick and Morty, is head writer on the series. Kat Coiro (who's directed episodes of Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is directing the bulk of the 30-minute episodes.

She-Hulk sees the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, along with Tim Roth, aka Abomination, for the first time since he played the humanoid monster in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Rounding out the cast is Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jameela Jamil.

The She-Hulk teaser was one of a bunch that came out Friday on Disney Plus Day, an event that celebrates the streamer's two-year anniversary.

She-Hulk is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is scheduled for release on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.