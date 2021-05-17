Marvel drops new Black Widow and Loki clips

Marvel

During Sunday's MTV Awards, Marvel dropped brand-new clips from Black Widow (the next Marvel movie) and Loki (the next Marvel TV show). The videos tease a buddy duo dynamic between Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, followed by a less friendly conversation between Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's time-travelling agent.

See the clip featuring basically the new Sam and Bucky below:

After over a year of waiting for Black Widow's solo film, originally slated to arrive last May, we're finally close to seeing what went down in the super-spy's dark history. In Black Widow, which is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, a threat tied to Natasha's past relentlessly tracks her down.

Black Widow introduces a few figures from Natasha's former life, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as well as David Harbour's Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff.

Here's the Loki clip:

Black Widow is scheduled to hit theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9. Loki streams every Wednesday on Disney Plus from 9 June.