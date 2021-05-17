Apple Music getting lossless support Bill Gates Twitter Blue Black Widow and Loki clips Track your tax refund Child tax credit calculator

Marvel drops new Black Widow and Loki clips

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh bicker, while Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson take an elevator ride.

screen-shot-2021-05-17-at-12-01-10-pm.png

Scarlett Johansson in the latest Black Widow clip.

 Marvel

During Sunday's MTV Awards, Marvel dropped brand-new clips from Black Widow (the next Marvel movie) and Loki (the next Marvel TV show). The videos tease a buddy duo dynamic between Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, followed by a less friendly conversation between Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's time-travelling agent.

See the clip featuring basically the new Sam and Bucky below:

After over a year of waiting for Black Widow's solo film, originally slated to arrive last May, we're finally close to seeing what went down in the super-spy's dark history. In Black Widow, which is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, a threat tied to Natasha's past relentlessly tracks her down.

Black Widow introduces a few figures from Natasha's former life, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as well as David Harbour's Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff.

Here's the Loki clip:

Black Widow is scheduled to hit theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9. Loki streams every Wednesday on Disney Plus from 9 June.

