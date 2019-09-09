Margot Robbie gears up for a new Tank Girl movie

Jamie Hewlett and Alan Martin

A new movie based on the Tank Girl comic could be happening with actress Margot Robbie's production company calling the shots.

Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment optioned the rights from MGM, according to Tank Girl comic co-creator Alan Martin.

"Just heard that Margot Robbie's company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie -- now several months into development," Martin tweeted on Monday. "We haven't been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators."

Just heard that Margot Robbie's company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie - now several months into development. We haven't been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators. pic.twitter.com/7RxbV4qLFt — Alan Martin (@AlienMartian23) September 9, 2019

Martin and Jamie Hewlett created the first Tank Girl comic in 1988, and its popularity spawned a Tank Girl movie in 1995 starring Lori Petty in the title role and actor/rapper Ice-T as the humanoid kangaroo T-Saint.

Directed by Rachel Talalay, Tank Girl the movie is set in a dystopian version of Australia, after a catastrophic event that left the country in a severe drought that made water in high demand. (In the comics, it was beer that everyone was searching for, not water.)

The 1995 movie follows the antihero Tank Girl as she, her friend Jet Girl (played by Naomi Watts) and various genetically modified supersoldier kangaroo men called the Rippers fight the oppressive corporation Water & Power led by the evil Kesslee (played by Malcolm McDowell).

United Artists

Sadly, the 1995 movie bombed at the box office. But with LuckyChap optioning the rights, this could mean that Tank Girl gets another shot at the big screen.

While little is known about the project except for LuckyChap's involvement, it would be interesting to see Robbie playing Tank Girl herself.

Robbie has already shown her acting range as the chaotic DC Comics villain-turned-antihero Harley Quinn in the 2016 film Suicide Squad (and the upcoming Birds of Prey movie), as well playing the non-conformist real-life ice skating champ Tonya Harding in the 2017 movie I, Tonya. So the punker outlaw Tank Girl could be right up her alley.

LuckyChap, MGM and Hewlett didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.