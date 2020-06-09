Microsoft wowed the world when it introduced two dual-screen devices: the Android-powered Surface Duo and the Surface Neo, which would run a new version of Windows called 10X.
When Microsoft announced 10X in October, it said, "Windows 10X is designed for new dual-screen PCs and not as an OS upgrade if you already own a PC." However, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley reported in April that Microsoft was going ahead with Windows 10X, but for single-screen devices.
So what exactly is going on? Why would a dual-screen OS end up on single-screen devices? We brought in Mary Jo to get some answers.
Find more of her work at All About Microsoft and on Windows Weekly.
Discuss: Making sense of Windows 10X
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.