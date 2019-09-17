I was already resigned to the fact that a robotic Rubik's Cube that solves itself is smarter than me. But now it can magically levitate, too, and I'm in full-on puzzle worship mode.
A year ago, Japanese YouTube creator Human Controller showed off a smart cube that has a 3D-printed center and a collection of motors and can put itself back in order after it's been scrambled. Human Controller released a video over the weekend showing the cube floating on the power of magnets and solving itself while suspended.
If Harry Potter had a Rubik's Cube...
The scenic sky backdrop and calm whirring of the motors might qualify this as a relaxing ASMR video.
I'm not one of those talented people who can solve the colorful square-shaped puzzle in the blink of an eye, so a Rubik's Cube that doesn't need my help is pretty much the perfect toy. Make it float and you not only have my attention, but also my devotion. I love you, floating-self-solving Rubik's Cube.
Discuss: Magical Rubik's Cube levitates as it solves itself
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.