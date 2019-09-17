Magical Rubik's Cube levitates as it solves itself

GIF by Leslie Katz/CNET

I was already resigned to the fact that a robotic Rubik's Cube that solves itself is smarter than me. But now it can magically levitate, too, and I'm in full-on puzzle worship mode.

A year ago, Japanese YouTube creator Human Controller showed off a smart cube that has a 3D-printed center and a collection of motors and can put itself back in order after it's been scrambled. Human Controller released a video over the weekend showing the cube floating on the power of magnets and solving itself while suspended.

If Harry Potter had a Rubik's Cube...

The scenic sky backdrop and calm whirring of the motors might qualify this as a relaxing ASMR video.

I'm not one of those talented people who can solve the colorful square-shaped puzzle in the blink of an eye, so a Rubik's Cube that doesn't need my help is pretty much the perfect toy. Make it float and you not only have my attention, but also my devotion. I love you, floating-self-solving Rubik's Cube.