Nintendo Switch OLED model TikTok outage Jeff Bezos' replacement takes the reins Fast and Furious memes Child tax credit FAQ
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Loki episode 5 recap: God of Mischief Variants battle to survive The Void

Classic Loki, Kid Loki and Boastful Loki tell us how it really is in the Disney Plus Marvel show's penultimate episode.

Loki, Kid Loki and Classic Loki

A trio of Lokis hatch a plan.

 Marvel Studios

Loki's solo adventure hit episode 5 on Disney Plus Wednesday, and brought the answers we've been craving. It comes after our pal Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) was seemingly pruned from existence, only to wake up and meet three alternate versions of him in a post-apocalyptic world. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show has truly gone Variant-wild.

Sign up for Disney Plus

Meanwhile, other Loki Variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) was left in the Time Variance Authority, demanding answers from Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) after seemingly omniscient  Time-Keepers were revealed to mindless androids.

Let's dive into a SPOILER timeline, with an episode called Journey into Mystery.

Marvel Studios

Beyond the Void

It ends with Sylvie and Loki successfully enchanting Alioth and seemingly getting access to the mastermind behind the TVA. It came at a cost though -- Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) sacrificed himself to distract the scary smoke monster long enough for the enchantment to take hold.

Loki and Sylvie's final destination

With Alioth defeated, Loki and Sylvie set eyes on their final destination.

 Marvel Studios

There's no post-credits scene, because Marvel wants to keep us super eager for next week's finale. Well played.

This article will be updated shortly.