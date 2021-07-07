Loki episode 5 recap: God of Mischief Variants battle to survive The Void

Marvel Studios

Loki's solo adventure hit episode 5 on Wednesday, and brought the answers we've been craving. It comes after our pal Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) was seemingly pruned from existence, only to wake up and meet three alternate versions of him in a post-apocalyptic world. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show has truly gone Variant-wild.

Meanwhile, other Loki Variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) was left in the Time Variance Authority, demanding answers from Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) after seemingly omniscient Time-Keepers were revealed to mindless androids.

Let's dive into a SPOILER timeline, with an episode called Journey into Mystery.

Marvel Studios

Beyond the Void

It ends with Sylvie and Loki successfully enchanting Alioth and seemingly getting access to the mastermind behind the TVA. It came at a cost though -- Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) sacrificed himself to distract the scary smoke monster long enough for the enchantment to take hold.

Marvel Studios

There's no post-credits scene, because Marvel wants to keep us super eager for next week's finale. Well played.

This article will be updated shortly.