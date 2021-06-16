Loki credits hide detail about 'The Variant': What it means

Disney Plus

Following Wednesday's second episode of Marvel's time-hopping series Loki, sharp-eyed viewers have hopped on Twitter to discuss its big reveal. Question marks hover over the identity of The Variant, aka "Lady Loki", mainly to do with her hair color. Oh, and a tiny detail in the end credits of the international versions, possibly revealing a different character. Let's discuss what the detail is and what it means in the spoiler-free zone below.

Read more: Loki episode 2 recap: Marvel's God of Mischief goes on the hunt for himself

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Marvel Studios

What detail can be found in the credits?

By now, we're all well-trained by Marvel to sit through the end credits. This time that might have had unintended consequences.

Keen-eyed viewers who watched the foreign market credits discovered that Sophia Di Martino, whose role had been undisclosed up until now, is credited as "Sylvie", not "The Variant."

#Loki ITS NOT LADY LOKI GUYS... LOOK AT THESE CREDITS FOR THE OTHER LANGUAGE VERSIONS... ITS SYLVIE !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lKofSqUIpw — ashelynx || LOKI SPOILERS IN MY TWEETS (@ashelynx22) June 16, 2021

Before diving into Sylvie's possible identity, let's round up the clues that could signify she's not a female version of Loki.

Hair colour

"Why are you blonde?" one tweeted, drawing attention to a small detail: Loki has black hair, but The Variant's hair is blonde.

me looking at lady #loki pic.twitter.com/hzc8hizR3y — meg @/korrasragnarok got s worded | loki spoilers (@korrasrevengers) June 16, 2021

'I would never treat me like this'

Even Loki had started to spot a few clues that don't coincide with everything the Time Variance Authority had been telling him about The Variant being another version of himself.

"I would never treat me like this," he says in the Roxxcart store when The Variant knocks him around using body possession on the locals.

"You really do love to hear yourself talk," one insults him.

#loki SPOILERS



reasons why im thinking alabama loki is actually enchantress. look how genuinely confused 2012 loki is in the first ss. the second is other variant "loki" pic.twitter.com/4JtLdlAYeO — lore ! (@mikutails) June 16, 2021

At one point, The Variant, speaking through Roxxcart employee Randy, says, "Please, if anyone is anyone, you're me."

Loki winks and calls Randy "Loki." The Variant's response: "Ugh, don't call me that."

Who's Sylvie?

Everything we know about The Variant had been provided by the TVA -- they love their propaganda at the home of Miss Minutes. Yet a ton of clues point to "Lady Loki" being connected to Loki in a slightly different way.

Many have already connected The Variant, with her blonde hair and apparent distaste for Loki, to Marvel comic book character Sylvie Lushton, aka Enchantress.

#LokiSpoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

NOW WAIT JUST A GAWDAMN MINUTE! In the credits for different languages her name is “Sylvie”, who became the new Enchantress after Loki gave her powers. Holy shit. #Loki #LokiWednesdays #TVA #MissMinutes pic.twitter.com/p84LIaXzen — MCU_CRAWLER_DC (@im_dk99) June 16, 2021

Who's Enchantress?

Loki creates Enchantress by giving mortal Sylvie magical powers, including body possession and teleportation, as we see in Loki. You could say she's Loki's daughter -- her green magic provides even more connective tissue. If you want to delve further into Enchantress' backstory and possible spoiler territory, head here.

Marvel Comics

Or maybe she's really Lady Loki after all

Here's the other side of the argument.

In the comics, following the destruction of Ragnarok, the Asgardians were reborn on Earth. There, Loki took on a female form.

Loki's gender is also marked as "fluid" in his TVA file, suggesting he can change at will.

So, what are we to believe? Is The Variant Lady Loki or Sylvie, aka Enchantress?

Theories ran rife during WandaVision -- and no doubt a percentage didn't come true. Marvel might just pull the rug out from under us again -- and again.

Find out more on Wednesdays, with four episodes of the Disney Plus series left.