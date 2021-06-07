Is Loki gender fluid in the Disney Plus show? Video offers big clue

Disney Plus

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans may have spotted a new biographical detail about Loki. In a clip of the upcoming Disney Plus show Loki that features a page of paperwork, the god of mischief's sex is listed as "fluid."

The clip, which the official Twitter account for the show shared on Twitter Sunday, shows the paper for just a split second at the end of the video.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Still, fans took to social media with the revelation. "Loki being gender fluid makes me so happy," one wrote. "I mean we knew but thanks."

Loki is officially gender fluid in the MCU 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/TvIOniuqLp — Dominic S (@dominicsjr) June 6, 2021

Loki being gender fluid makes me so happy I mean we knew but thanks ✨💚🙌🏻 — Winterbaron Comrade ✨💚❄️👑 (@ZenonKarr) June 7, 2021

LOKI BEING GENDER FLUID IS THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rZn7i8Iss5 — ✨gee✨ (@wintersoldierry) June 6, 2021

Fans also noted that Loki has been gender fluid in the comics for a while now. According to Comicbook.com, that detail was established as cannon in 2014's Original Sin 5.5.

The fact they put Loki being canonically gender fluid from the comics into the show is so incredibly exciting — Grace (@Mylosr3n) June 7, 2021

Loki, which hits Disney Plus June 9, follows the events of Avengers: Endgame and finds the character working with an agency called the Time Variance Authority to sort out the mess he's made of time.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.