Logitech's new wireless keyboard and mouse are optimized for Google's Chrome OS

Logitech

Logitech on Tuesday launched a new wireless keyboard and mouse built for Google's Chrome OS: the Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, Chrome OS Edition, and the Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse. The "Made for Google" devices pair well with the Google Pixelbook, Logitech said in a release.

The keyboard features a Google Assistant key, a row of Chrome OS shortcut keys and a number pad, as well as slim keys with scissor switches. Users can place their Android or Pixel phone in a cradle at the top to switch typing between up to three devices using Logitech Easy-Switch. The keyboard has a battery life of up to 36 months, and an auto-sleep feature puts the device into battery saving mode when not being used.

Logitech

The mouse is light and slim and has more than 90 percent noise reduction, Logitech says. Users can choose to connect either via Bluetooth or the included Logitech USB receiver. The mouse's battery lasts up to 18 months, and it includes a battery saving mode for when it's not being used.

Both the keyboard and mouse are available starting Tuesday at Logitech.com and the Google Store, with suggested retail prices of $49.99 and $29.99, respectively.

Google on Tuesday held its annual Made by Google event, where it introduced its new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones along with other hardware like the Pixel Buds 2 earphones and Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop.