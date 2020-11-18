Hands-on: Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse sheds weight, not speed for $150

Josh Goldman/CNET

There's not much to Logitech G's latest wireless gaming mouse, but that's sort of the point. The Pro X Superlight is less than 63 grams (2.2 ounces) making it the company's lightest mouse ever, and 25% lighter than its . That's about a 20-gram difference and to get it that low Logitech trimmed it up all over -- except for the battery life.

The $150 Pro X Superlight is designed for eSports and gamers who's main concern is having the lightest, fastest mouse possible without resorting to drilling holes in the shell. In fact, this is one of the few ultralight gaming mice that isn't riddled with hexagons to get the weight down.

Instead, Logitech trimmed off features from the Pro wireless mouse such as the removable left and right side buttons -- there's just a fixed pair on the left side -- and the programmable DPI button on the underside (though it would've been nice to somehow have that function integrated into the power switch that is there). Also, there's just one infinitesimal status light on top.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Speed, speed and more speed

The Pro X Superlight's weight paired with the overall compact shape make it comfortable for palm, fingertip and claw grips, and the buttons have a crisp click to them -- not too firm, not too soft. Logitech increased the size of the feet and used 100% PTFE (aka polytetrafluoroethylene, aka Teflon) to make sure this mouse keeps moving even if you're pressing down hard; additives can potentially add drag. A circular door on the underside covers the wireless receiver storage. Logitech includes two doors, one with PTFE (pictured above) and one without. (You can also use it without the door if you want it fractionally lighter.)

The mouse uses Logitech's own Lightspeed wireless technology for a better-than-wired connection with its USB-A receiver. A receiver extension adapter is included so you can keep the receiver close; a micro-USB cable is included, too, if you really want to use the mouse wired and for charging. The Pro X Superlight has the same size battery as the standard Pro wireless mouse and lasts for up to 70 hours of gameplay.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The Pro X Superlight uses Logitech's Hero 25K sensor with a DPI up to 25,600 and tracking at a sub-micron level. So basically you're getting the best Logitech has to offer in an ultralight body. It'll just be your reflexes and quite possibly your bank account that stands in the way of a win. The when it goes on sale on Dec. 3. The price converts to approximately £115 in the UK and AU$205 in Australia.