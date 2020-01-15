Sarah Tew/CNET

Ergonomic keyboards and mice are the lightly dressed raw kale salad of computer accessories. They're good for you, you know you should be using them, but they can be unpalatable and soon you're right back to the meat and potatoes of your traditional keyboard and mouse. Logitech's Ergo K860, on the other hand, is a tasty meal of a keyboard that you'll forget is healthy.

The $130 K860 is a compact one-piece split, curved ergonomic keyboard. It's not unlike others such as the Microsoft Sculpt, but does it's thing without being bulky, clunky or unsightly -- or needing any add-ons. It also gives Logitech a full desk setup of ergonomic devices when paired with its MX Vertical mouse or MX Ergo trackball mouse.

Developed from 30 to 40 different concepts and extensive laboratory testing at Logitech's Switzerland offices, the K860 is designed to both reduce muscle activity and allow for a natural posture, whether you're sitting or standing at your desk. Feet at the front edge let you adjust the palm rest tilt 0, -4 or -7 degrees. This lets you have a neutral wrist position, so your wrists aren't constantly bent while typing.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite the low-profile design, there's plenty of key travel and a pleasing, responsive bounce. It's not a mechanical keyboard and it's quiet -- not clacky -- so if those are requirements, you'll have to look elsewhere. It's also not backlit, but the gray keys and white markings have a enough contrast that they're visible in low-light conditions, just not in complete darkness.

Slim and wireless, it fit nicely on my Varidesk sit-stand desk converter, though I kind of wish Logitech offered a version without the number pad to save some desk space. Powered by two AA-size batteries, the K860 can connect to your computer via Bluetooth or Logitech's USB-A Unifying receiver. The keyboard supports up to three separate connections that you switch between with buttons at the top of the keyboard. It's perfect if you want to jump from working on your computer to responding to a text on your phone and back again. It also supports Logitech's Flow feature for its mice, which lets you move your cursor between two computers on the same network and, with it, your keyboard focus.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

I can't say for sure that my wrists, arms, shoulders or any other part of me feels significantly better after using it over the past two weeks. I imagine it might take a little longer to correct years of typing with my wrists bent upward. What I can say is I've noticed my shoulders are more relaxed compared to the traditional mechanical keyboard I typically use.

I've also noticed the split design does require less hand movement for me and is actually correcting some bad typing habits I've picked up over the years. I've stopped reaching for keys with the wrong hand, for example, since my hands are in better positions now to hit them with the correct fingers. I've found my typing accuracy improving, too, and it's more comfortable to use at my standing desk than other keyboards.

The curved wrist rest is a nice change from the squishy, cloth-covered one I've been using. Made from high-density foam and memory foam and covered in a smooth, coated fabric that Logitech says is easily wiped clean, the rest stays comfortable even after hours of typing. I'm curious to see how well it holds up, but Logitech says it should last for the K860's rated 10 million keystroke lifespan.