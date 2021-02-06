Liverpool vs. Man City: Start time, how to watch or stream online in the US, Australia and UK

In the beginning stages of this season Man City were struggling and it looked like Liverpool might run away with the English Premier League. What a difference a couple of months make...



This year's season is so bizarre, and so tight, that Man City have won a few matches and -- all of a sudden -- the prospect of anyone else winning the league looks grim.

In short, after a surprise defeat to Brighton earlier this week, this has become a must win match for Liverpool. The stakes are high.

Here's everything you need to know...

Start time

Let's go through some time zones...

US

The match kicks off at 8:30 a.m. PT (11.30 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Feb. 7.

UK

The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Australia

The match kicks off at 3:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday, Feb. 8.

How to watch the Premier League in the US

The good news: It's relatively easy to watch the Premier League in the US, and you have heaps of options to choose from. We've got an entire post dedicated to watching soccer in the US, but here are the CliffsNotes.

Premier League games are shown on NBC, NBCSN or USA Network. If you have good reception, you can watch Premier League games on NBC for free. Just attach an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV and you should be good to go.

You can also stream the matches on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to NBC Sports livestreams online.

Here are some other options.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch Premier League games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV, which recently raised its price to $65 per month, includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

How to watch the Premier League in Australia

This is fairly straightforward -- sign up for Optus Sport.

For someone living in Australia, Optus Sport grabbing the rights to the Premier League has been a godsend. No longer do soccer fans have to sign up for an overpriced Foxtel subscription, packed with channels you have no interest in. Now you just pay a monthly fee and have access to practically every Premier League match. You also get Champions League matches as well.



It's essentially Netflix for soccer, and it's awesome. It starts at AU$15 per month.

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

This one's a little more complex. Considering how lucrative the Premier League is in the UK, the TV rights have been split between BT Sport and Sky Sports.

You can find out how to watch every single game through BT Sport here.

You can find out which games are available on Sky Sports here.