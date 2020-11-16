Hulu Plus Live TV gets price hike to $65 starting in December

Angela Lang/CNET

Hulu is increasing the price of its plans that include live television. Starting on Dec. 18, the price of Hulu Plus Live TV will go up to $65 a month, a $10 increase, for new and existing customers.

Hulu Plus Live TV offers more that 65 live television channels in addition to its catalog of on-demand content. Subscribers can also upgrade their accounts for another $6 to remove ads from many -- though not all -- of the on-demand shows. The price increase means Hulu's service will cost the same as YouTube TV, which increased its price to $65 a month earlier this year.

"Hulu + Live TV continues to be the only live TV streaming service that offers an entire on-demand streaming library - including more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels, all in one place," the company said in an email sent to customers on Monday.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.