Lenovo Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 get latest AMD, Intel chips this fall starting at $699

Lenovo

Lenovo is updating a couple of its Yoga two-in-ones for fall and giving them new names to boot. Previously known as the Yoga C740 and C640, the latest versions will now be known as the Yoga 7 series and Yoga 6 series. New processors from Intel and AMD as well as some new design elements are part of the updates.

The C740 is one I regularly recommend because it's a good value for the category and, from the looks of it, Lenovo only sweetened the deal for the upcoming Yoga 7i version. It will have Intel's next-gen Core processors along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. It's notched out the webcam at the top to make the lid easier to lift and promises the system will boot instantly when you do open it up. Front-facing speakers, Amazon Alexa and active pen support are also part of the package. It'll be available in 14- and 15.6-inch sizes starting at $850 and $799, respectively.

Lenovo

The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 two-in-one will start at $699 and comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U, which continues to impress us with its mobile performance. This update looks a bit more premium than the C640, too, with a body made from metal and its lid wrapped in blue stain-resistant fabric. At just under 3 pounds (1.3 kg) and with up to 18 hours of battery life, this seems like it might be a good pick for students and commuters.

Availability for the Yoga 7i is currently set for November, while the Yoga 6 is set to arrive in October.