Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a small 2-in-1 built for Chrome Enterprise

Lenovo

Lenovo has a new Chromebook designed for the sudden explosion of remote workers. The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a 13.3-inch, full-HD resolution two-in-one. It starts at $579 (approximately £445 or AU$800 converted) and is built for Chrome Enterprise, a version of Google's operating system with increased features for manageability, security and scalability.

Even if you don't need all of the features of Enterprise, this looks like a good work-from-anywhere Chromebook. Available with a new blue aluminum body that weighs less than 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg), the ThinkPad C13 is available with chips up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Lenovo

Its two-in-one design lets you use it as a laptop or tablet. It does support an optional active pen that can be garaged in the C13's body. You can also get it with a world-facing camera above the keyboard so you can take pictures in tablet mode. It has an HD webcam above the display, too, with a privacy shutter and dual mics with noise cancellation for clearer sound. An optional fingerprint reader will be available too.

Lenovo didn't give specific timing on availability, just that it will be available to order shortly.