Lenovo Tab P11 Pro enters the premium Android tablet galaxy

Lenovo

Lenovo's been drifting through the Android tablet space for years. It always seemed to be going after Amazon Fire buyers, though, and it still is. However, now it's also looking to pick up potentially pick up some Samsung Galaxy Tab shoppers with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: Android tablets make little sense

Starting at $500 and expected in November, the 11.5-inch OLED Android tablet is primarily meant entertainment. It has a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support and its aluminum-alloy body packs in four JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos sound. It's running on a Qualcomm SnapDragon 730G that's made for enhanced gaming performance compared to the regular 730.

But, if you're looking to get a little work done with it, Lenovo will sell you a keyboard and pen to use with it. The P11 Pro will also let you unlock the tablet with facial recognition and has a feature for background blurring on video calls so you don't have to rely on digital backgrounds to hide your office mess.

Lenovo

For those looking to sidestep Amazon and have Google Play Store access out of the box, there's the Lenovo Tab M10 Gen 2. Actually, the M10 HD Gen 2 is targeted directly at Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited service for kids. The 10.1-inch tablet that starts at $130 will debut Google's Kids Space, "a new kids mode available first to market on Lenovo tablets launching with Android 10 and beyond this year," Lenovo said.