Lenovo is set to slash prices on a large swath of its laptops for its Presidents Day sale. Officially, the sale starts on Monday, Feb. 10 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23, but you can cash in on some deals right now during Sneak Peek Week. You'll find steep discounts on ThinkPads, IdeaPads, Yogas and more.

To help you find the best bargains, I've scoured Lenovo's offerings and picked five of the best deals available now. Check back next week for an updated list of the best deals once the sale starts in earnest. You can see the full list of the and all of the .

Sarah Tew/CNET Let's start the bidding with an entry-level two-in-one laptop. Many budget models saddle you with an underpowered Celeron chip, but this configuration features an eighth-gen Core i3. The other specs are the usual budget fare: 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode but misses out on full HD, providing a 1,366x768-pixel resolution. It's only $350 with code IDEASPDEAL9.

Lenovo This two-in-one boasts a 14-inch, 1080p touch display powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Getting a full HD display and 512GB of storage at this price is welcomed; you often find a 720p display and 256GB of storage the further you go from the $1,000 mark and the closer you get to $500. Apply code EARLYVOTING10.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yoga C940 delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phone-like features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. This model features a Core i5 CPU with integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch touch display can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Use code EARLYVOTING6. Read our Lenovo Yoga C930 review (similar 13-inch version).

Lenovo The ThinkPad T495s is the AMD version of the Intel-based ThinkPad T490s. These ThinkPad T Series models with the "s" suffix are the thinnest and lightest models in Lenovo's fleet without venturing into pricey ThinkPad X1 Carbon territory. This model features an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. (For the same price, you can get a ThinkPad T495s with a Ryzen 7 Pro CPU but only a 256GB SSD. Given the choice, I'd opt for a slight decrease in speed for double the storage capacity.) The 14-inch display does not offer touch support but has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.