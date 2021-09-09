Lego Mario 64 ? Block celebrates game's 25th anniversary

Lego

Lego revealed its latest Nintendo-inspired set on Thursday -- a Super Mario 64 ? Block set celebrating the classic N64 game's 25th anniversary. The $170, 2,064-piece set will be available from Lego stores and through Lego's site from Oct. 1, before launching at other retailers next year.

The block opens to reveal various levels from the 1996 game, including Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. The levels are populated with microfigures like Mario, Princess Peach and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, baby penguin and others.

If you have the Lego Mario or Luigi figures from their previous sets, you can add them to this one for unique music and sounds from the game, in addition to seeing out the hidden Power Stars that reveal secret reactions from the figures.

"It's difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game's iconic levels full of discovery and secrets," Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, senior designer at the Lego Group, said in a release. "With this amazing set, we're building on the exciting play experience of LEGO Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans."

Last year, Lego tapped into our Nintendo nostalgia with a NES set that let you build the 1985 console.