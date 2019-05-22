Lego Ideas raids the archives and puts forgotten Lego sets up for a vote

Lego Ideas

Lego might have given us a full-scale replica of Hogwarts, 20 years' worth of Millennium Falcons and even the Upside Down from Stranger Things, but there's no reason the folks at Lego should have all the fun. Half the fun is coming up with the ideas yourself

That's the concept behind Lego Ideas, the platform that lets Lego fans come up with their own ideas for Lego sets and then take them to a public vote to lobby for them to be made.

And now, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Lego Ideas is reopening voting on four classic fan-designed sets that never made it through to final approval.

The list includes a miniature version of the famous "Yellow" lego sculpture, Stitch (from Disney's Lilo & Stitch) as well as a set of miniature Sega Classic arcade machines.

For die-hard space fans, you can also vote to for the miniature International Space Station, an 843-brick set with dockable spacecraft, rotating solar panels and modular sections that can be rearranged depending on how close you want your mini Russian and US minifig astronauts to be in space.

Voting is open on the Lego Ideas website until June 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. PT).