Lego Hogwarts: Go inside the 6,000-piece Harry Potter school

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Lego's 6,020-piece Hogwarts Castle, first announced in July, is now on sale for wizarding world fans ready to build the Harry Potter landmark.
The castle costs $400 in the US, £350 in the UK and AU$650 in Australia.
Lego sent CNET the castle fully assembled, with the majority of it consisting of two halves.
From the back side, you can see all the rooms, hallways and chambers.
The castle comes with many characters and creatures, including this dragon.
And lots of little rooms to explore.
You can place Hagrid's Hut just outside the castle.
And a little Whomping Willow.
Yes, that's Moaning Myrtle floating at the top of the stairs.
You can spin those staircases around much like the way they rotate in the films.
The Great Hall is essentially the cafeteria and occasional auditorium for Hogwarts students and faculty.
The Mirror of Erised shows whoever looks at it what they most desire, and it makes an appearance inside of the castle.
Look out for the big snake inside of the Chamber of Secrets.
The set includes 27 tiny minifigures featuring all kinds of Harry Potter characters.
To get a better sense of the Harry Potter minifigures' size, here they are inside the little package they come in.
These larger figures depict the founders of each Hogwarts house: Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw.
The house founders can be posed throughout the grounds, but by scale they're rather large compared with the smaller minifigs.
Godric Gryffindor defending the castle.
Salazar Slytherin looking out from the balcony.
It could be time for a potions class.
Wherever you choose to place the Great Lake, you can also situate these boats.
Keeping clicking through to find more fantastic views of the Lego Hogwarts Castle.