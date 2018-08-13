Nate Ralph

School starts soon. For some, really soon. If you've been procrastinating buying a new laptop for your student, I've got one that might be a good fit.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Acer Chromebook R11 for $239 shipped (plus tax). It normally runs $279, and this configuration was $329 when it was introduced back in 2016.

CNET reviewed the R11 back then, finding it a solid system that maybe didn't really benefit from a touchscreen -- but Chrome OS received a touchscreen-friendly update last year, so now you can take better advantage of it.

This model features a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch screen and a 360-degree hinge that allows the system to double as a chunky tablet. You can also prop it up in stand mode for movie viewing and the like.

For the K-12 set, it's hard to beat a Chromebook. You get zippy performance, freedom from viruses and fully integrated cloud storage/services.

