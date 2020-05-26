Labyrinth movie sequel coming with Doctor Strange's Scott Derrickson directing

Lucasfilm

As a kid seeing Labyrinth in theaters in 1986, I was spellbound when David Bowie sang along with Jim Henson's Muppets about a fantasy world full of bizarre creatures and magic.

Now fans like myself get to see another puppet-filled story with a new Labyrinth movie sequel from TriStar Pictures and Jim Henson Company.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson will direct, with Into The Dark: My Valentine's Maggie Levin penning the script, according to reports on Tuesday. Derrickson is also executive producing with his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

The original 1986 Labyrinth movie from Lucasfilm starred Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King, who is infatuated with teenage Sarah played by Jennifer Connelly. Jareth kidnaps Sarah's baby brother, and she must search for him in the magical Labyrinth surrounded by unusual creatures and her helpful friend Sir Didymus, a heroic knight who looks like a mix between a fox and a terrier dog.

There's no word on the new movie's story, who will be star in it or the release date, but Jim Henson Company will be creating the puppets as it did in the original film. Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing, with Brian Henson executive producing.

Here's hoping we get a cameo by Connelly, or maybe previous puppet characters like Sir Didymus, the giant beast Ludo and dwarf Hoggle will pop up in the story if it picks up in the same world.

Derrickson recently quit as director of Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (the sequel to the superhero's 2016 origin story Doctor Strange) due to creative differences, and was replaced with Spider-Man director Sam Raimi.

Derrickson, The Jim Henson Company and TriStar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.