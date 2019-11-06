Killer camera deal: Nikon D3500 DSLR plus 2 lenses is just $447 at Amazon

Nikon

I picked the Nikon D3500 as my favorite "entry DSLR" in our camera gift guide this year. To reiterate:

Nikon and Canon's cheap DSLRs are usually offered in aggressively priced kit bundles this time of year, making them great gift choices for the newbie photographer who's ready to move beyond a phone. Nikon's entry-level models will deliver sharper photos, thanks to a sensor that doesn't use a low-pass filter. The current D3500 is essentially identical to the D3400 it replaced.

I loved it at $397, bundled with an 18-55mm lens. But now Amazon is also throwing in 70-300mm lens for just $50 more. That gives you enough of a lens range to cover almost any situation. One caveat, though: the long zoom lens doesn't have optical image stabilization, so you might need a tripod for those long-distance zoom shots.

Still, that's $447 for a two-lens bundle with the D3500 body. That's $150 off the original list price, and $50 to $100 off what it was selling for earlier this year -- and the lowest price at Amazon ever, according to Camelcamelcamel.

In other words: It's a pretty great deal. But there is one caveat: The same bundle with a bag will be down to $400 at Target as a Black Friday doorbuster. But that may well be in-store only; if you don't want to wait or take your chances with the "quantities limited; no rain checks" caveat, you can jump on it right now.

Updated with note that this deal will be cheaper at Target on Black Friday.