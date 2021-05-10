Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer Elon Musk on SNL Bill and Melinda Gates divorce 'Cheugy' as NFT Stimulus check updates
Keep your cold drink cool in these $8 vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottles

Prices range from $8 to $10 for a variety of colors and sizes.

Vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottles are super popular, and it's not hard to see why. They keep your cold stuff cold and warm stuff warm, don't add any weird smells or flavors to your drink and look great. This particular collection of vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottles from KollyKolla are priced from $7.97 to $9.97, depending upon size and color. There's no coupon or promo code required, but they seem priced below most similar water bottles. 

Thanks to BPA -- a harmful chemical banned from baby bottles in 2012 -- a lot of people are wary about drinking from any sort of plastic container anymore, whether it contains BPA or not. That probably explains much of the popularity of stainless steel water bottles. These KollyKolla bottles go further, though, with a food-grade silicone ring on the cap to ensure the bottles are leak-proof and spill-proof. The vacuum insulation keeps your liquid hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. And because it's stainless steel, it's odorless and easy to keep clean. 

The bottles come in three sizes -- 17 ounces, 22 ounces and 25 ounces -- and in 39 different color schemes. The price ranges from $7.97 to $9.97, depending upon the size and color you choose. 

