Jurassic World Dominion trailer reunites original movie's heroes

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion got a new trailer Thursday. The sixth movie in the franchise hits theaters June 10, uniting two generations of Jurassic Park stars for the first time.

The movie picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and friends return to the fictional island of Isla Nublar to save the dinos from a volcanic eruption. The movie ends with dinosaurs fleeing Isla Nublar, taking residence in multiple areas around Earth -- and the U.S. Senate declaring this the beginning of a "neo-Jurassic Age."

The new Jurassic World will be a globe-trotting adventure as the extinct animals spread their dominion to human cities. Dinosaurs are taking Chris Pratt on motorcycle street chases, destroying cargo planes and hunting down homo sapiens in the jungle.

It seems that humans and dinosaurs cannot co-exist -- or can they? We'll find out this summer.

Members of the original cast return to help Pratt's Owen Grady, including Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.