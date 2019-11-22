Joker director Todd Philips reportedly shoots down sequel rumors

Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker, the gritty DC villain flick staring Joaquin Phoenix, became the subject of sequel rumors this week, but director Todd Phillips told IndieWire no deal has been made for a sequel, nor is the script being developed at the moment. It's only been the subject of informal discussion so far, the director said in an interview with the movie site.

His comments followed The Hollywood Reporter's Wednesday report that he is in talks with Warner Bros. Pictures to direct a second Joker film. The report noted that Phillips and Scott Silver, who wrote the first Joker screenplay, are teaming up again for the next film.

However, a conflicting report from Deadline turned smiles to frowns later Wednesday, saying that a sequel would be an "obvious likely eventuality" but there are currently no deals in place and no negotiations with Phillips.

A representative for Phillips at Creative Artists Agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Warner Bros.

Joker, which opened on Oct. 4 in the US, became the first R-rated film to earn a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Despite its box office success, the film sparked divided reviews and a debate over its dark themes, prompting the director to speak out and theaters to ban viewers from dressing up to see it.

Warner Bros. has sequel options in place for Phoenix to play the Joker again, according to THR.

Originally published Nov. 20, 8:07 a.m. PT.

Updated Nov. 22, 3:50 a.m. PT: Adds Phillips' comments to IndieWire.