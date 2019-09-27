Theater chains ban masks, face paint for Joker screenings

Warner Bros. Pictures

Landmark Theatres, the biggest US independent cinema chain, won't allow people to wear costumes or masks to screenings of Joker, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The content of the upcoming DC supervillain movie has been the subject of concern, in part because in 2012 a shooter killed 12 people at an Aurora, Colorado, showing of Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Given Joker's dark psychological themes, Landmark boss Ted Mundorff wanted moviegoers to feel "comfortable in their surroundings," the Reporter noted. Landmark has 50 theaters in the US.

AMC Theatres, the largest movie chain in the US, banned masks or face paint in its more than 650 cinemas after the Aurora shootings. It reminded customers about the ban this week, Reuters reported, but people are allowed to wear costumes.

Joker, which comes to Australian theaters Oct. 3, and to theaters worldwide on Oct. 4, won't play at the Aurora theater where the shooting took place, local police told the news gathering service.

Neither Landmark nor AMC immediately responded to requests for comment.