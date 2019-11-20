Joker, the gritty anti-hero flick staring Joaquin Phoenix, is reportedly getting a sequel. Todd Phillips is in talks with Warner Bros. Pictures to reprise his role as director for the second Joker film, according to a report Wednesday from The Hollywood Reporter. Phillips and Scott Silver, who wrote the first Joker screenplay, are reportedly teaming up again for the next film.
Joker, which opened on Oct. 4 in the US, became the first R-rated film to earn a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Despite its box office success, the film sparked divided reviews and a debate over its dark themes, prompting the director to speak out and theaters to ban viewers from dressing up to see it.
Warner Bros. Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Joker sequel reportedly in the works with Todd Phillips in talks to direct
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.