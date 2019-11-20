CNET también está disponible en español.

Joker sequel reportedly in the works with Todd Phillips in talks to direct

Apparently we just can't get enough.

joker2019

Actor Joaquin Phoenix gave fans a new, sadder look at Batman's nemesis in Joker. 

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker, the gritty anti-hero flick staring Joaquin Phoenix, is reportedly getting a sequel. Todd Phillips is in talks with Warner Bros. Pictures to reprise his role as director for the second Joker film, according to a report Wednesday from The Hollywood Reporter. Phillips and Scott Silver, who wrote the first Joker screenplay, are reportedly teaming up again for the next film.

Joker, which opened on Oct. 4 in the US, became the first R-rated film to earn a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Despite its box office success, the film sparked divided reviews and a debate over its dark themes, prompting the director to speak out and theaters to ban viewers from dressing up to see it.

Warner Bros. Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 