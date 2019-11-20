Joker sequel reportedly in the works with Todd Phillips in talks to direct

Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker, the gritty anti-hero flick staring Joaquin Phoenix, is reportedly getting a sequel. Todd Phillips is in talks with Warner Bros. Pictures to reprise his role as director for the second Joker film, according to a report Wednesday from The Hollywood Reporter. Phillips and Scott Silver, who wrote the first Joker screenplay, are reportedly teaming up again for the next film.

Joker, which opened on Oct. 4 in the US, became the first R-rated film to earn a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Despite its box office success, the film sparked divided reviews and a debate over its dark themes, prompting the director to speak out and theaters to ban viewers from dressing up to see it.

