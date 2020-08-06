John Wick 5 confirmed by Lionsgate

Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

John Wick 5 has been confirmed by movie studio Lionsgate, Deadline reported Thursday. The fourth and fifth installments of the action-thriller movie series will be filmed back to back with Keanu Reeves in early 2021, John Feltheimer, Lionsgate CEO said during the studio's earnings call.

Lionsgate is "busy preparing scripts" right now, with John Wick 4 now due to be released in theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 2022. John Wick 4 was announced in May last year, with an original release date of May 21, 2021. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming was pushed back.

