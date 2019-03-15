James Gunn back as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director

Disney

James Gunn is back on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Disney has reinstated the director after his high-profile firing from the Marvel movie last summer over social media posts made by the director between 2008 and 2012. Deadline first reported the news, which has been confirmed to CNET by Gunn's representatives. The movie was then officially put on hold in October.

The stars of the movie -- including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and David Batista -- have all been quite vocal about the firing, wanting Gunn to return to the project. During the months that Gunn had been pushed away from the sequel, he signed on to write a new Suicide Squad film for DC.

And regardless of whether Gunn would of been directing, Pratt said in February that the film would be going forward using Gunn's script.

The film was previously said to have a 2020 release date, but there has not yet been an announcement for when the movie will instead begin production or debut.

CNET has reached out to Marvel for further comment.

First published 11:12 a.m. PT.

Update 11:25 a.m. PT: Added confirmation from Gunn's reps.

Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.