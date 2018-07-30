Guardians of the Galaxy cast wants James Gunn back

Marvel

It was likely the most unexpected shock of Comic-Con 2018: Disney abruptly cut ties with James Gunn, the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

It wasn't creative differences or a contract dispute that caused the split, but things said on Twitter. Earlier this month, conservative political commentators unearthed a series of off-color tweets Gunn made between 2008 and 2012, before he worked for Disney . The company reacted quickly, saying the tweets were inconsistent with the studios values.

Fans reacted quickly too. Petitions and campaigns were made to have the director reinstated. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast individually sent out messages of support.

On Monday, the cast sent a message together, penning an open letter to "fans and friends" in support of Gunn.

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

The letter itself doesn't specifically call for Disney to reinstate the director, but Zoe Saldana's accompanying tweet makes the intention clear: the film's cast wants the director to come back for the third movie.

"If you please," the tweet states, "read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn's reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3."

The letter highlights the cast's shock at the abrupt firing, thanks fans for the support they've shown and warns fans to be cautious of "outlandish conspiracy theories." It cautions about the lack of due process in the court of public opinion, and speaks of the cast's hopes to work with the director again in the future.

It even uses an underlying theme of Guardians of the Galaxy series itself to plead Gunn's case.

"In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever," the letter reads. "We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now."

Finally, the letter is signed by the Guardians themselves -- Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana , Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradly Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Why the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a huge risk: As Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War smash box office records, it's strange to think Marvel's movies were a gamble 10 years ago.

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.