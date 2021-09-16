James Bond 007 Adidas sneakers sneak into action with No Time to Die

Enlarge Image Adidas

James Bond may have No Time to Die, but does he ever find time to jog? Luckily these new Adidas sneakers have his name all over them. Like, literally: The James Bond 007 x Adidas UltraBoost limited edition shoes are covered with details nodding to the world's least secret secret agent.

Adidas is releasing five sneakers based on the UltraBoost DNA and UltraBoost 20 silhouettes, in "White Tuxedo" and "Black Tuxedo" colorways (although "tuxedo" is an Americanism -- James Bond would refer to his black tie rig as a dinner jacket, thank you very much). The 007-specific touches include an image of the iconic movie-opening gun barrel on the tongue, and the name of every film in the series printed on an insole.

Some of the shoes nod to the villains of the series, including Bond-bothering bad guys Spectre and Safin from the forthcoming new movie No Time to Die.

There's a long list of brands Bond has been associated with over the years, from Aston Martin cars and Omega watches to more recent additions like Brioni, Sunspel and Tom Ford tailoring. We can't exactly see Sean Connery or Roger Moore in Adidas kicks, but Daniel Craig actually did wear a pair of Adidas Gazelle 2 trainers in the workout scenes in Skyfall. If M can order him to swap vodka martinis for Heineken then surely anything's possible.

Enlarge Image Adidas

Delayed a year by the COVID pandemic, No Time to Die is scheduled to open in the UK on Sept. 30 and in the US on Oct. 8. The 007 x Adidas shoes go on sale via Adidas Creators Club on Sept. 17, then on general sale Sept. 24. They'll each cost $200.

The Bond shoes may be understated enough for a gentleman spy, but they aren't as fun as Reebok's bonkers Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters sneakers.