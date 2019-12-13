Ivanka Trump expected to speak at CES 2020

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump is set to appear at CES 2020 in January as a headline speaker in a panel with Consumer Technology Association president Gary Shapiro, according to documents reviewed by CNET. The CTA has not yet publicly announced this talk with President Trump's daughter and senior adviser for the major tech trade show.

CES is one of the most influential tech trade shows in the world, with companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple set to appear at the Las Vegas convention in January. Ivanka Trump has played a major role in the White House's technology outreach, joining Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a tech jobs initiative announcement in October and accompanying the president's visit to Apple's production facility in November.

It is unclear what Trump will discuss with Shapiro at CES in January, but the talk is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m., according to records reviewed by CNET.

The CTA did not respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

CES also uploaded a placeholder URL for its keynote speeches on Thursday night, which included "Ivanka Trump" as a livestream. The code on the page labeled the livestreams as "All CES 2020 Video Content."

Alfred Ng / CNET (via CES)

Trump will not be the only member of the president's administration to appear at CES: US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao was announced as one of the conference's keynote speakers for 2020. She had delivered a keynote in 2019 as well.

Ivanka Trump has been a key figure with the Trump administration on technology, joining in on discussions with executives from Microsoft, Google and IBM, as well as sitting on an advisory board with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In the past, Shapiro has spoken out against the Trump administration's trade war with China, arguing that the tariffs are hurting US chipmakers, as well as the nation's 5G rollout. In August, Shapiro said that the tariffs against China were "the worst economic mistake" since 1930.

"Instead of making America great again, the president is using tariffs to make a great economic mistake -- again," Shapiro said in the August statement.

During Donald Trump's race for the White House in 2015 and 2016, Shapiro also directly opposed the real estate developer. In a Medium post on July 24, 2015 -- just 38 days after Trump announced he was running for president -- Shapiro wrote that "any respect or affection I had for Donald Trump is gone."

Shapiro's comments came after Trump's remarks on immigrants and Sen. John McCain's military service.

"As for me, I will not hold meetings at or visit any Trump property or even watch any Trump TV show until he drops out of the presidential race and apologizes to those he slandered," Shapiro said in the post.

The CTA president has written other blog posts against Donald Trump during his candidacy, including one where he posted, "America and the Republican Party are greater than Trump. We can and should do better."

Following Trump's election, Shapiro has appeared to warm up to the commander-in-chief and his administration.

In 2017, Shapiro wrote an op-ed for the American Spectator, calling Ivanka Trump "the business-savvy feminist we need in the White House." The CTA has also joined the White House's "Pledge to America's Workers," which aims to add about 392,000 new US worker training opportunities by 2024.

In a statement in May, Trump said, "We thank CTA and all of the members who are taking that step today by signing the White House Pledge to the American Worker."