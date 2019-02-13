Tim Cook joins advisory board tasked with revamping American workforce

Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining a new advisory board put together by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and advisor to the president Ivanka Trump.

The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board will "develop and implement a strategy to revamp the American workforce to better meet the challenges of the 21st century," according to a press release Wednesday.

Cook is one of the 25 members, along with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, and a mix of governors, mayors, university presidents and CEOs from companies like Walmart, Visa and Home Depot.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We want all Americans to have the skills and opportunities to secure good paying jobs and successfully navigate technological disruptions and the rapidly changing nature of work," Trump said in a statement.

Cook also participated in a tech summit hosted by the White House in June 2017.