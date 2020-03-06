CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

SXSW canceled Westworld season 3 review iPhone 11 vs. iPhone XS: Should you upgrade? Don't make hand sanitizer No Time to Die postponed Coronavirus updates: San Francisco, Seattle and more
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon refurb bonanza: Save up to 73% on the Echo Dot or two different Kindle models

If you don't mind inheriting someone else's Amazon gear, you can get a 6th-generation Kindle Paperwhite for as little as $35.

kindle7
Amazon

We now live in a world in which we can't seem to go more than a few months without expecting some sort of blowout bonanza of a sale. Hot on the heels of the recent holiday sales, for example, we just had a surprisingly lucrative Presidents Day sale, and Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon as well. To hold you over till then, I've got a handful of great prices on some Amazon gadgets. The big caveat up front: These are all refurbished models, and they may very well show some signs of use. But the prices are all so low that you just might agree they're worth it; You can save 68% on an Echo Dot 2nd edition and a whopping 73% on the Kindle Paperwhite 6th generation -- to get the best deal, be sure to apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout. All of these refurbs come with a 30-day warranty. 

Echo Dot 2nd Generation: $16

You save $34
James Martin/CNET

Amazon's second-gen, puck-shaped Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker does everything the full-size Echo does at a fraction of the cost. It's the king of the hill when it comes to third-party and smart home integration, and includes an aux-out jack to connect it to a bigger speaker. Originally priced at $50, you can get it for $16 when you apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout.  Read our review of the Echo Dot 2nd Generation.

$16 at Daily Steals

Kindle 7th Generation: $28

You save $52
Amazon

The 7th generation Kindle features a six-inch display and a paper-white display that reads very much like real paper.  Originally priced at $80, you can get it for just $28 when you apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout. 

$28 at Daily Steals

Kindle Paperwhite 6th Generation: $35

You save $95
David Carnoy/CNET

The Kindle Paperwhite 6th generation e-book reader has a sharp 212 ppi screen resolution and can download books via Wi-Fi and cellular, if you activate it. The regular price is $130, but you can get iut for just $35 when you apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout.  Read the full Kindle Paperwhite 6th Generation review.

$35 at Daily Steals
Now playing: Watch this: The PlayStation 5 is official, Amazon's first kids Kindle
1:28