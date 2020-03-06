Amazon refurb bonanza: Save up to 73% on the Echo Dot or two different Kindle models

Amazon

We now live in a world in which we can't seem to go more than a few months without expecting some sort of blowout bonanza of a sale. Hot on the heels of the recent holiday sales, for example, we just had a surprisingly lucrative Presidents Day sale, and Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon as well. To hold you over till then, I've got a handful of great prices on some Amazon gadgets. The big caveat up front: These are all refurbished models, and they may very well show some signs of use. But the prices are all so low that you just might agree they're worth it; You can save 68% on an Echo Dot 2nd edition and a whopping 73% on the Kindle Paperwhite 6th generation -- to get the best deal, be sure to apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout. All of these refurbs come with a 30-day warranty.

James Martin/CNET Amazon's second-gen, puck-shaped Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker does everything the full-size Echo does at a fraction of the cost. It's the king of the hill when it comes to third-party and smart home integration, and includes an aux-out jack to connect it to a bigger speaker. Originally priced at $50, you can get it for $16 when you apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout. Read our review of the Echo Dot 2nd Generation.

Amazon The 7th generation Kindle features a six-inch display and a paper-white display that reads very much like real paper. Originally priced at $80, you can get it for just $28 when you apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout.

David Carnoy/CNET The Kindle Paperwhite 6th generation e-book reader has a sharp 212 ppi screen resolution and can download books via Wi-Fi and cellular, if you activate it. The regular price is $130, but you can get iut for just $35 when you apply coupon code CNETAMZRF at checkout. Read the full Kindle Paperwhite 6th Generation review.

Now playing: Watch this: The PlayStation 5 is official, Amazon's first kids Kindle