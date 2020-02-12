IPVanish vs. ExpressVPN: Security, speed and price compared

Committing to a to a multiyear subscription with a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can mean dropping hundreds of dollars. Before you sign on the dotted line, I've got a side-by-side comparison to help you weigh the pros and cons of two of the most popular VPNs on the market. IPVanish's fun user interface encourages you to get under the hood and learn the mechanics powering the technology. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN's speed is quickly developing a reputation for being unbeatable.

Which software has the advantage? Here's our breakdown on each VPN's strengths and weaknesses.

IPVanish A big win for IPVanish is its fun, configurable interface, which makes it an ideal client for beginners who are interested in learning what a VPN does under the hood. In terms of user experience, our only complaint is that IPVanish's desktop clients have been known to get stuck in a loading loop. This occurs in both the Windows and Mac version of the app, and IPVanish's site advises a reinstall. Otherwise, this has become one of our favorite user experiences with a VPN client. IPVanish's multiplatform flexibility and 40,000-plus IP addresses are also ideal for people focused on finding a Netflix-friendly VPN. It's compatible with iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, Linux, routers, Amazon Fire devices, and any Android-based media device. Compared to VPN speed-leaders like ExpressVPN, it's tempting to paint IPVanish's speeds as sluggish. In our speed tests, ExpressVPN reduced our speeds by less than 2% compared to IPVanish, which reduced our speeds by about 65%. But IPVanish regularly gives high-profile players such as NordVPN a run for its money in the thrice-daily tests conducted by ProPrivacy. And IPVanish is reaching those speeds with just 1,300 servers in 60 locations, compared to ExpressVPN's 3,000-plus server fleet in 160 locations. While I appreciate that IPVanish comes with a standard kill switch feature, I always retain some caution when a VPN is headquartered in the US, and reserve our higher recommendations for those outside of international intelligence-sharing rings such as Five Eyes. I'm also not as confident in IPVanish's leak security as I am with other VPNs, after reviewers at CNET's sister publication ZDNet detected a partial DNS leak during testing. I'm also still hoping to see an independent third-party audit of its operations. At $3.99 per month and $48 for a year, IPVanish is obviously trying to move you towards its yearly program. ExpressVPN can't beat that price. I'm a little disappointed that it only allows a seven-day trial, rather than a full 30 days, but it does offer a full money-back guarantee. That said, the company gets kudos for its recent increase from five to 10 simultaneous connections. Read more: IPVanish review: This speedy VPN has a great user interface