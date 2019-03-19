iPad Mini 2019 vs. iPad Mini 4: New specs, same design

Josh Miller/CNET

Just when you thought it was a near-extinct dinosaur, the Apple iPad Mini comes roaring back to life in a new, updated edition. It's the first entirely new iPad Mini since the Mini 4 launched in 2015 (although that's been updated over the years).

Still, it looks the same from the outside, and the main differences include a big jump in mobile processor, a True Tone display, better front-facing camera and support for the Apple Pencil (only the first-gen Pencil, though).

Starting price stays steady at $399. The tablet will start at £399 in the UK and AU$599 in Australia.

Also new is the 2019 version of the iPad Air, which you can see compared to the mainstream 9.7-inch iPad and the iPad Pro here.

With all this hardware out of the way, you can expect only software and services at the upcoming Apple event on March 25.

iPad Mini (2019) vs iPad Mini 4 Specs Apple iPad Mini (2019) Apple iPad Mini 4 Display size and resolution 7.9-inch True Tone display 2,048x1,536 7.9-inch Retina display 2,048x1,536 Pixel density 326ppi 326ppi Dimensions (inches) 8x5.3x0.24 8x5.3x0.24 Dimensions (millimeters) 203.2x134.8x6.1 203.2x134.8x6.1 Weight 0.66 pounds (300.5 grams) 0.65 pounds (298.8 grams) Camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording Front facing camera 7-megapixel, 1080p 1.2-megapixel, 720p Processor A12 Bionic A8 Storage 64GB 128GB RAM 3GB 2GB Battery 19.1-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery Li-Ion 5124 mAh Fingerprint sensor Touch ID Touch ID Connector Lightning connector Lightning connector Headphone Jack Yes Yes Apple Pencil support First-gen None Base price off contract $399, £399, AU$599 $399 (now discontinued)