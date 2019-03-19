CNET también está disponible en español.

iPad Mini 2019 vs. iPad Mini 4: New specs, same design

The iPad Mini lives again, this time with new components and Pencil support.

The last-gen iPad Mini, but a dead ringer for the new model. 

Just when you thought it was a near-extinct dinosaur, the Apple iPad Mini comes roaring back to life in a new, updated edition. It's the first entirely new iPad Mini since the Mini 4 launched in 2015 (although that's been updated over the years). 

Still, it looks the same from the outside, and the main differences include a big jump in mobile processor, a True Tone display, better front-facing camera and support for the Apple Pencil (only the first-gen Pencil, though). 

Starting price stays steady at $399. The tablet will start at £399 in the UK and AU$599 in Australia.

Also new is the 2019 version of the iPad Air, which you can see compared to the mainstream 9.7-inch iPad and the iPad Pro here

With all this hardware out of the way, you can expect only software and services at the upcoming Apple event on March 25

iPad Mini (2019) vs iPad Mini 4

Specs Apple iPad Mini (2019) Apple iPad Mini 4
Display size and resolution 7.9-inch True Tone display 2,048x1,536 7.9-inch Retina display 2,048x1,536
Pixel density 326ppi 326ppi
Dimensions (inches) 8x5.3x0.24 8x5.3x0.24
Dimensions (millimeters) 203.2x134.8x6.1 203.2x134.8x6.1
Weight 0.66 pounds (300.5 grams) 0.65 pounds (298.8 grams)
Camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 1080p HD video recording 1080p HD video recording
Front facing camera 7-megapixel, 1080p 1.2-megapixel, 720p
Processor A12 Bionic A8
Storage 64GB 128GB
RAM 3GB 2GB
Battery 19.1-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery Li-Ion 5124 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Touch ID Touch ID
Connector Lightning connector Lightning connector
Headphone Jack Yes Yes
Apple Pencil support First-gen None
Base price off contract $399, £399, AU$599 $399 (now discontinued)
iPad Mini 4

Apple Event

