Apple updated its list of vintage and obsolete products to include the iPad 2 on Tuesday. Wi-Fi only and cellular versions of the devices are included on the list. Consumers in Turkey and California will still be issued a level of service until 2021.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Users won't be without iPads, however. The company revamped the iPad Air and the iPad Mini in March. Both devices have Pencil support and the A12 processor in the iPhone XS.

Steve Jobs first announced the iPad 2 at the March 2011 Apple Event. Jobs surprised the crowd with his appearance since announcing his third medical leave from the company. The device debuted at $499 with 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi connection and came in black and white. 3G cellular connection cost an extra $130. Walmart now lists the iPad 2 at a mere $76.

