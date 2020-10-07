Intel's 11th gen desktop processors will launch in beginning of 2021

James Martin/CNET

Intel on Wednesday confirmed that its 11th generation Intel Core desktop processor, dubbed Rocket Lake-S, will launch in the first quarter of 2021. The next-gen chips are aimed at midrange desktops and will provide support for PCIe 4.0.

In a release, Intel executive John Bonini said Rocket Lake-S will be another "fantastic processor for gaming." We don't know much else about the new chips, but Intel said it'll share more details soon.

While Intel didn't spill much on its Rocket Lake-S chips, the company did talk up the gaming capabilities of its current 10th Gen Intel Core S-Series desktop processors. The company highlighted its partnership with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix on the Marvel's Avengers game, as well as its work on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

