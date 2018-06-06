Intel is giving away 8,000 retro-inspired Core i7-8086 chips

Claire Reilly/CNET

It's a big year for Intel. The company turns 50 this year (that's a helluva lot in silicon years) and its original 8086 processor, the same one used in IBM's original PC design, is turning 40.

So to celebrate, Intel is turning positively Wonka-esque and giving away 8,086 brand new eighth-gen Intel Core i7 chips.

As well as celebrating the original 8086, the limited edition Core i7-8086K will boast a number of firsts, according to Intel. It's the first Intel processor to deliver up to 5.0Ghz single-core turbo frequency performance (so it's good for content creators and gamers) and it's also unlocked for overclocking.

The 8086 "sweepstakes" will be open to residents of the US, China, Germany, Canada, France, the UK, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Each of those countries have 500 up for grabs, except Germany, China and the US which will have considerably more processors to give away (1,000, 2,000 and 2,086 respectively).

To enter, you need to head to Intel's sweepstakes website, enter your details from June 7 at 5 p.m. PT. After 24 hours, Intel will choose 8,086 winners.

May the chips be ever in your favour.

