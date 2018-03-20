Insta360 One update adds super-smooth stabilization

Aloysius Low/CNET

The feature-packed Insta360 One camera just got even better.

The 360-degree 4K camera impressed me with its range of tricks last August. And a new major update has now added a digital-stabilization feature called FlowState along with editing tools and smart tracking.

FlowState claims to let you capture video that's even better than using a phone on a gimbal. And if it sounds too good to be true, well, it's that good and it's true.

I took the Insta360 One out for a spin with the new firmware. I was immediately impressed by how hard the tech worked to keep things stable despite the way I bounced the camera up and down while running. Turning off FlowState showed just how much bobbing there would have been in the video if it hadn't kicked in.

I even deliberately took large exaggerated steps to see if it would faze the camera and passed the test.

The Insta360 One's two 24-megapixel cameras can take 4K video and a new editing mode makes it super easy to produce cool videos.

You can now select pivot points when editing in the Insta360 app. The software then smoothly connects those points to create transitions. There's also an object-tracking feature, which makes video automatically follow one person until he or she is out of the frame.

This update makes the Insta360 One an even better option if you're looking for a VR camera. The new firmware will be rolled out through the Insta360 app, which will need to be updated. Insta360 says it isn't sure when the update will be released in the App Store.

Be sure to check out our hands-on to find out more about its other features such as time-lapsed video and bullet-time shots.