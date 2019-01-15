Posture Keeper

Yesterday I shared a deal on a desk and a desk chair. Today, let's talk about how to improve your posture while you're sitting there.

I'll preface this by saying that I'm a pretty typical desk-bound worker (because writer, duh). And I've definitely experienced my share of neck and shoulder pain -- some of it severe. I know my chair posture is terrible, alternating between slumping, leaning and rigid uprightness when I catch myself doing the other two.

This is pretty common. Lots of people suffer from neck, back and shoulder issues resulting from poor posture. And so Posture Keeper was born. It works with most desk chairs to help you correct your posture -- and, hopefully, reduce pain.

The PK just transitioned from successfully funded Kickstarter project to commercially available product, and I've got an exclusive deal for you. For a limited time, and while a fairly limited first batch lasts, Lifecycle Gifts (via Amazon) has the Posture Keeper for $71.10 with promo code cheapskate10. It's normally $79.

I realize that's not much of a discount, but I also think that for anyone who suffers from the kind of desk-related pain I described, even full price is a bargain -- assuming the PK actually works.

Does it? I've been test-driving an early production sample for the past couple months. And I like it -- a lot -- but with a couple caveats.

Imagine putting a backpack over your chair and then putting the straps over your shoulders. Presto: Now you're effectively strapped to the chair and forced to sit upright -- with lumbar support to round out the equation.

For me this prevents my two biggest issues: slumping and craning my neck forward. Consequently, I've seen a noticeable reduction in neck and shoulder pain. Your mileage may vary, of course, and I can't comment on how this might affect back issues, because luckily I haven't had them.

Although it's quite easy to get in and out of the straps, I do find it a hassle sometimes when I need to reach for something across my desk. I'm literally trapped, so I have to unstrap myself, grab what I need, then strap in again. That can be annoying, no question.

It also takes a bit of doing to get the Posture Keeper positioned just right. The included instructions are helpful, but plan on some trial and error -- possibly over the course of a few days. Once I got it placed to my liking, however, I never had to move it again.

I have no idea how this compares with less expensive posture-correcting braces, because I've never tried one. I'll just say that I like the Posture Keeper much more than I thought I would, and it seems to be helping me exactly the way it's supposed to.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: As you may know, I'm something of a Battlestar Galactica fan. (Just wrapped up a podcast covering the entire series, in fact.) You can currently stream the show on Amazon Prime and Hulu, but if you'd rather own it outright, here's the best deal I've seen to date.

For a limited time, Vudu is offering Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series: Volume 1 (HD) for $14.99. That bundle includes the mini-series, season 1 and season 2. It normally sells for $112 (!).

While you're at it (as if you could stop with S2), grab Volume 2 for $14.99 -- it completes the series with S3 and S4.

If you prefer to stick with Apple's ecosystem, good news: iTunes also has Volume 1 and Volume 2 for $14.99 each. Wherever and however you watch it, I can't recommend this show highly enough. It's in my top five of all time.

Bonus deal No. 2: I love mobile chargers that have built-in cables. One less thing to deal with, you know? If you're an iPhone or iPad user, here's one you might like.

Olala

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Olala S102-i 10,000-mAh power bank with Lightning cable is just $15.05 with promo code OLALA57OFF. It normally sells for $32-$35.

The MFi-certified cable that accompanies this is fully removable, meaning you can also use it to sync your device if need be. And there's a secondary USB port for charging additional devices.

A few reviewers cited issues with the reliability of that cable, hence the 3.9-star average. However, the S102-i is backed with a one-year warranty, should you encounter a similar problem. For $15 out the door, I'm liking this deal.

