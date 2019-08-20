HyperX brings Qi wireless charging, ChargePlay pad to gaming line

HyperX

Qi wireless charging is one of the best conveniences to arrive for gaming accessories: I've used HP's Photon and Outpost mouse and mousepad duo, and I'm hooked. At Gamescom 2019, HyperX is launching into Qi with its first round of compatible wireless accessories and a dual-pad charger. A new keyboard, plus Xbox One and PS4 headsets, are on the way as well.

The ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger handles two devices on two 10 watt pads with a big status indicator for each. It's on the expensive side, though; at $60 it follows in the footsteps of Samsung and Anker. It's slated to ship in September.

Of course, you'll need some HyperX accessories to put on it. The $200 Cloud Flight S headset slated for the beginning of 2020 and $100 Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse shipping in September can rest side-by-side for their Qi charge. The headset, announced back in May, uses a 2.4GHz connection (dongle ho!) and supports 7.1 surround. HyperX says it can last up to 30 hours.

The mouse is also a $100 September baby, and it's HyperX's first stab at a wireless mouse. It, too, uses the 2.4GHz dongle and offers the usual: 16,000 dpi Pixart sensor with programmable settings, Omron switches for the buttons and configurable lighting. It's battery is rated for 50 hours.

A not-wireless mechanical keyboard, the $110 HyperX Alloy Origins, also debuted. A version with the linear HyperX Red Switches (its Cherry MX Red competitor) the company announced at Computex will be available in October, while one with the new tactile HyperX Aqua switches, which seem to be like Cherry MX Brown, won't arrive until early 2020. They'll have a 45g acuation point and shorter travel.

In addition to a new $30 ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox One arriving in September, HyperX is bringing its Cloud headsets over to Xbox and PS4 consoles: