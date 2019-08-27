Hulu teams up with Chrissy Teigen for 6-month discount

SOPA Images

Chrissy Teigen is apparently celebrating her upcoming cooking show on Hulu with a deal for new and some returning subscribers. The celebrity posted the deal via her Instagram account on Tuesday. Hulu is offering its ad-supported subscription for $2.99 per month for six months, a 50% discount from its normal price. After six months, subscriber bills will rise to $5.99 a month. Current Hulu subscribers aren't eligible for the discount.

"I can't wait for you guys to see what I'm working on with @hulu. You guys will love it...especially the part where I convinced them to give you all Hulu for half off for 6 months," Teigen wrote. The accompanying picture appears to be a sponsorship contract with Hulu.

Teigen has a new show coming to Hulu called Family Style, and has signed on to a two-year production deal for several new Hulu cooking shows.

Hulu's ad-free subscription costs $11.99 per month, and its Hulu + Live TV package costs $44.99 per month. The streaming service said in May it has 26.8 million paying subscribers, netting 8 million in the past year and outpacing the growth of its larger streaming competitor Netflix in 2018.